Verbatim: Indiana reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, to 981

The Indiana State Department of Health issued this news release today:

HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES 7 NEW COVID-19 DEATHS,

UPDATES STATEWIDE CASE COUNT

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 338 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 981 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Twenty-four Hoosiers have died.

To date, 6,936 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 4,651 on Thursday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 192. Lake County had 16 new cases, while Allen, Decatur and Hamilton counties each had 13. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to include age ranges of patients, as well as gender breakdowns. In addition, the following corrections have been made based on information provided to ISDH: One case has been removed from both Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties, one Hamilton County case has been moved to Madison County and one Marion County case has been moved to Howard County due to updated information regarding county of residence.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.