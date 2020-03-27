Before the virus effect: Indiana jobless rate 3.1% in February

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.1% for February, lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 3,114 from the previous month, the result of a decrease of 1,599 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,713 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.4 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.4 percent.

The data does not account for recent unemployment applications related to the novel coronavirus.