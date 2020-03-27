Allen, LaGrange report new coronavirus cases

Another three Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 22 cases, the county health department said Friday.

Also Friday, the LaGrange County Health Department reported the county's first two cases of the novel coronavirus.

In Allen County, updates to positive cases and deaths are found at the top of the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data. The department said it will not currently able to provide specific information regarding each positive case because of the continued increase in the numbers.

Because of a delay in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.