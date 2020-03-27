Verbatim: Manchester University waives enrollment deposit for fall

Manchester University issued this news release today:

Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall as part of its overall strategy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that students and families are experiencing a lot of disruption right now. Our hope is that by eliminating the enrollment deposit for this fall, Manchester can help students move forward toward their future at Manchester University,” said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment and marketing.

“If you already deposited, your $250 will be a credit on your fall bill,” said Melissa West, associate director for recruitment. “If you did not deposit yet, you must complete the Intent to Enroll form as soon as you are ready to commit to Manchester.”

The form can be found at https://www.manchester.edu/admissions/audiences/admissions/deposit

Because Manchester cannot currently offer on-campus visits and tours, virtual options are available. Those who complete the virtual visit earn a $500 per-year visit incentive scholarship.

“Our Admissions counselors prepared and practiced for virtual visits with prospective students so that we can give them a personal Manchester welcome, even though they can't physically visit campus right now,” said President Dave McFadden.

Like many colleges and universities, Manchester is finding new ways every day to connect with students, including remote classes and advising, access to counseling by phone, and spirit-boosting posts on social media. Meeting in Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other venues has become the new norm.

Instructional design specialists are sending out daily updates and encouragement as both students and faculty learn to navigate in new spaces.

“In this unusual time, we want you to know that we are in this together,” West said.

Those with questions about admissions can contact the admissions office at admitinfo@manchester.edu.