I-469 ramp to close for 7 months
An interchange modification is scheduled for Interstate 469 northbound at the U.S. 24 westbound ramp in New Haven, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The ramp is expected to close in early April and remain closed until late November, weather permitting, the transportation department said in a statement.
A detour will use northbound I-469 to Indiana 37 to Interstate 469 southbound, the statement said.
