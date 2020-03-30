Silver Alert declared for missing southern Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing southern Indiana man believed to be in danger who could require medical assistance, state police said today.

Brian K. Kirby, 52, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday in North Vernon, southeast of Indianapolis.

Kirby is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, white, with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing an orange knitted toboggan, grey sweat shirt with "Tennessee" in white letters and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Kirby is asked to contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or dial 911.