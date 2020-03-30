Encourage mail-in voting for primary, election board members say

The Democratic and Republican representatives to the Allen County Election Board agreed this morning that local officials should push mail-in voting for this year's primary election.

The governor last week ordered the primary rescheduled to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 5.

Election board members also said they need more guidance from the state to be successful in moving the primary.

Meeting virtually using the Zoom app, the board discussed sending every household in the county a postcard advising that no reason is needed to request and use a mail-in absentee ballot during the primary because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The postcards likely will be be mailed on a rotating basis to different parts of the county to avoid a deluge of requests at the same time, said Beth Dlug, election board director.

But board members found that without more guidance, it was difficult to deal with issues raised by polling-place availability, social-distancing and staffing concerns at early in-person voting and satellite locations.

They asked Dlug to communicate that and raise the possibility of a mail-in only primary to state elections officials and Gov. Eric Holcomb's office. Holcomb ordered the date changed from May 5 to June 2 on March 20.

rsalter@jg.net