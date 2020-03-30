February jobless lower than last year; March jobless expected to spike

The jobless rate for the Fort Wayne area was 3.3% in February, slightly lower than the 3.5% for the same month a year, according to figures state workforce officials released today.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said 7,349 people out of a labor force of 219,880 in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties were unemployed in February.

In January, the jobless rate was 3.4%. Workforce experts say comparing the same month year over year provides a better picture of the job market due to seasonal employment variations.

Indiana's February jobless rate was 3.4%, down from 3.9% in February 2019 and from 3.6% in January this year. When seasonally adjusted, Indiana's February jobless rate was 3.1% compared to 3.5% in the same month last year. The state also had a 3.1% unemployment rate in January this year.

Jobless rates are expected to spike when March data is reported, based on many businesses having to scale back operations or close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits already surged the week ending March 21, state officials announced last week.

lisagreen@jg.net