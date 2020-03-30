Verbatim: March 30: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on March 30, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (March 28, 2020) – Another four Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 30 cases Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

The Department will not currently be able to provide specific information regarding each individual due to the continued increase in the number of positive cases.

Because of a delay in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.