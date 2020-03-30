Coronavirus Roundup for March 30, 2020

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

Swearing-in postponed

The Allen Circuit Court announced today that new Magistrate Ashley N. Hand's public swearing-in ceremony, originally set for April 6, has been postponed. Hand, will take the bench as the new Circuit Court Magistrate in the family division on April 1, 2020. A date for the public ceremony has not yet been set.

Towne House hiring hospitality workers

The Towne House, the retirement community is adding up to 20 temporary hospitality team members.

The people who fill the temporary hourly positions will interact and visit with residents one-on-one and participate in activities such as playing games, working puzzles, taking walks, transporting patients on strolls and helping with FaceTime, Skype or other methods of video communication.

The new team members will undergo daily health screenings, just as all staff members are at this time.

Interested individuals may apply for positions at www.townehouse.org.

Riley Relief Fund established to support Riley patient families

Riley Children's Foundation is asking the public to donate to a new relief fund that will provide emergency assistance to Riley patient families who are struggling to pay bills and meet everyday needs during the coronavirus outbreak. The Riley Relief Fund will also support the most pressing needs of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health throughout the public health emergency.

Gifts may be made online at RileyKids.org/Relief.

Riley Children's Foundation has also established a Riley COVID-19 Research Fund to support Riley-affiliated researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine conducting coronavirus research. Details about the research fund are available at RileyKids.org/COVID.