Embassy resets Baby Shark Live! for October

The Embassy Theatre said today it has rescheduled the Baby Shark Live! show for 3 p.m. Oct. 25.

Because of the recommendation to limit non-essential gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis, the original show could not be held April 30, the theater said in a statement.

All tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date, the statement said. Patrons unable to attend will be provided a refund at the point of purchase upon request, and any Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. If you purchased tickets with cash or gift card, please contact the Embassy by phone at 260-424-5665. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6.p.m., Monday through Friday via phone or email; the office is not open to patrons in person.