9,950 Allen County residents file unemployment insurance

First-time requests from Allen County residents for unemployment insurance surged once again, with 9,950 filing claims last week, figures released today show.

The total number of claims statewide more than doubled, going from 53,608 the previous week to 120,331 last week for a total of first-time claims 173,939 in the two-week period.

Allen County had 9,950 initial claims last week, a 179.4% increase from the week before of 3,561. The week prior, Allen County had just 115 first-time claims, according to previously released data.

Allen County had the second largest number of claims that week, eclipsing Lake County, which is larger than Allen by population, said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

Marion County continued to have the largest number of claims at 13,546. Elkhart County had the third highest number at 9,844. Lake County fell to fourth place at 6,414.

While the numbers were expected to rise, particularly after an order from Indiana's governor to close non-essential businesses, the increase from the week ending March 21 to last week surprised Blakeman.

“If we thought the first week's numbers were high, it's even more eye-popping this week,” she said.

