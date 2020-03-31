Allen County Health Department: 6 more COVID-19 cases, number of cases surge to 36

Allen County has six more cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and one death, county health officials reported Tuesday. That brings the number of county cases to 36 and deaths to two.

County officials also released new, more specific data about cases for the first time.

The data show 70 percent of confirmed Allen County cases require hospitalization. Slightly more patients -- 56.7% --are male. Sixty-nine percent are over age of 60, and 10% are over 80.

Indiana today reported 374 new cases and 14 deaths since Monday.

