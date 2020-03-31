Van Wert County declares state of emergency

The Van Wert County commissioners have declared a state of emergency in the county, activating a county emergency operations center in support of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The call center can be reached at 419-623-1095 or 419-623-4177, county emergency managers said in a statement. It said the center would be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays until the emergency subsides.

The center is meant to offer assistance to those who need delivery of basic food and supplies, the statement said. It said the service should be used by those who have no way to travel to get basic needs or who are ill and should not come into contact with others.