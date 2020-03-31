PFW announces August date for Tapestry

Purdue Fort Wayne announced today a new date for Tapestry, a day of inspiration, renewal and education.

The original date of late April was postponed earlier this month, the university said in a statement.

The event is now scheduled for Aug. 28 at Memorial Coliseum. Actress and activist Ashley Judd will remain the keynote speaker, the university said.

The event was sold out soon after tickets were made available, said Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager, in the statement. Those on the existing waiting list for tickets will be notified if and when tickets for the new date are released.

For updates on the event, go to the Tapestry website.