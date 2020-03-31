Verbatim: Health Department Announces 14 New COVID-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

The following was released on Tuesday, March 31, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 374 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 2,159 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Forty-nine Hoosiers have died.

To date, 13,373 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 170, while Lake County had 50, Johnson County had 20, Hamilton County had 16, St. Joseph County had 13 and Hendricks County had 11. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to include demographics on individuals who have died and make other corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.