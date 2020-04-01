Holcomb holds off on extending Indiana stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb is holding off on extending Indiana's stay-at-home order while forcefully asking Hoosiers to practice social distancing and to limit contact and travel.

“Prepare to stay hunkered down, Hoosiers," he said during his Wednesday briefing.

The order expires Monday night and most expect it to be extended because Indiana isn't projected to hit a peak number of new coronavirus cases until mid- to late-April.

Holcomb said COVID-19 can infect the healthy and the young, and “will use you to kill others.”

As of Wednesday, 2,565 Hoosiers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 65 have died. Allen County has 46 cases and two deaths.

Holcomb also stressed a new campaign to slow the spread called #INthistogether. It was created by a coalition of statewide businesses in an attempt to help flatten the curve of infections. When done correctly, social distancing reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic, according to the release.

“I plead with you -- don't gamble with your own life and don't gamble with others," Holcomb said.

Also Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced new testing guidelines, saying symptomatic people no longer need to be hospitalized to get tested. They just need to be in high-risk categories, such as being elderly, pregnant or having underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes.

She acknowledged the testing increase dropped -- only going up about 1,000 tests from Tuesday to Wednesday, compared with increases of 1,715, 1,828, 2,285 and 1,423 in recent days.

