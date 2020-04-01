Noble health officer recommends covering nose, mouth when not at home

The Noble County Health Officer, Dr. Terry Gaff, is recommending that residents cover their nose and mouth when leaving their home.

In a statement issued today, Gaff recommended residents reserve the hospital-style masks or N95 masks for frontline care providers. Instead, he said, they should wear homemade cloth masks, bandanas or scarves to protect others from droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the east, west and south parts of Noble County, Gaff said, so residents should believe the virus is in the community.

Gaff reminded residents the recommendation to wear a mask when leaving home is not to take the place of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.