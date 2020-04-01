Verbatim: Governor Holcomb and Mayor Hogsett announce coalition to flatten the COVID-19 curve across state, public invited to make commitment

The following was released on April 1, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS, April 1, 2020 – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett – and a coalition of statewide business and community partners including Eli Lilly and Company – announced a social distancing campaign to help flatten the curve for COVID-19 in Indiana. The #INthistogether campaign will help Hoosiers understand the importance of social distancing, provide access to helpful tips and information and galvanize communitywide commitment to flattening the curve. When done correctly, social distancing reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic.

Gov. Holcomb launched the #INthistogether social distancing campaign at his daily press briefing on COVID-19 and through a statewide public service announcement. Mayor Hogsett released a public service announcement showing his support for the campaign and its importance for residents of Indianapolis, one of the nation’s growing hotspots for cases of the virus. Other partners launched their own contributions to the campaign, including videos and social media posts from Indiana Pacers shooting guard, Victor Oladipo, Indiana Fever player and vice president of basketball operations, Tamika Catchings, and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

“Social distancing is the most important and effective tool we have to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Holcomb. “If we act now, we can save lives and then re-open our state for business, group activities, sports and the other things we enjoy doing together as Hoosiers. But we need every person to take this seriously and do their part. We are truly in this together.”

All Hoosiers are encouraged to show how they are practicing good social distancing, whether they are at home, at an essential business or going out for essential needs. Today’s announcement included a community toolkit that allows everyone in the state to show they are #INthistogether. A wide range of resources can be found at INthistogethercampaign.com.

“This campaign is sharing a critically important message with the people of Indianapolis as well as residents across the state,” said Mayor Hogsett. “It’s clear that social distancing works. And while restrictions have presented challenges for businesses, families and workers, the health and safety of Hoosiers has to continue being our top priority. In order to meaningfully address this public health crisis, we must ensure people understand that their actions impact the wellbeing of their neighbors. We really are in this together.”

The #INthistogether campaign underscores the urgency of these social distancing tips:

Stay home. Right now, staying home is the best way you can help our healthcare workers and first responders. Essential businesses are still open and everyone can go to grocery stores, the pharmacy and for medical care as needed.

Avoid close physical contact. Remember to maintain a safe distance of six feet apart and keep up healthy hygiene practices, including wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, clean and sanitize frequently, and cough or sneeze into elbow.

If you feel sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your physician and try to isolate yourself from others in the home.

Stay connected with friends and loved ones. There are multiple ways like video conferencing, when available, that allow people to see each other on computers and smart phones. People are also encouraged to write letters and call or text people to check in and connect socially. Try to say hi to neighbors from six feet away.

Take care of yourself. That includes your physical health and mental well-being. Staying home does not mean you can’t go for a run or walk as long as you maintain a safe physical distance. Eating well, occasionally turning off the news and a good night’s sleep are important.

Support our community. Look for creative ways to virtually give back to your community. Call an elderly neighbor, say hi over the fence, offer virtual tutoring or donate to an organization or community fund, like the Central Indiana Economic Relief Fund.

As one of the campaign partners, Lilly has pledged to amplify the campaign by reaching out to other corporations, businesses and community organizations in addition to offering drive-through testing for health care workers and working with the scientific and medical community to defeat the coronavirus.

“Lilly is bringing the full force of our scientific and medical expertise to attack the coronavirus pandemic around the world. Here in our Indiana home, we feel a special responsibility to help bring our community together to practice proven and effective health strategies,” said David A. Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer of Eli Lilly and Company. “We’re honored to be working with Governor Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett and other partners to help Indiana rise to the challenge and flatten the curve. Lives depend on it.”

Visit INthistogethercampaign.com additional information about the campaign, including links to routinely updated information on IN.gov.