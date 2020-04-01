Allen County Department of Health: Another 10 test positive for COVID-19

Ten more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County were reported today by the Allen County Department of Health.

The new cases of illness caused by the new coronavirus bring the county total to 46. No new deaths were reported. Two Allen County residents have died from the disease.

The new cases join a statewide tally of 2,565 cases reported as of midnight Tuesday. The regional case total is 21, not including the Allen County cases.

State statistics show five cases have been reported in Kosciusko County, three in Noble County and two each in Dekalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties. One case in Adams County has been reported.

rsalter@jg.net