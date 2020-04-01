Suspect in Fox Point Trail attempted slaying arrested in Illinois

A suspect was arrested today in Waukegan, Illinois, in the March 3 shooting of Anthony Davis Jr. on Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne police said today.

Gregory Vaughn Jr., 32, was arrested on an attempted murder warrant by U.S. Marshals, city police said in a statement. They said he was taken into custody without incident and is in an Illinois jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Davis was shot about 3:40 p.m. at Villa Capri Apartments in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, police have said.

Police also had said Vaughn was a person of interest in the stabbing of a former girlfriend about 1 a.m. March 2. The notice of his arrest did not mention the stabbing incident.