Verbatim: ACRWSD Residential Ratepayers to Get Coronavirus Aid Grant from commissioners to cover half of April bill

The following was released on Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

(April 1, 2020) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners formally announced today it will provide a grant that will be used to assist coronavirus-impacted residential customers served by the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.

The grant of approximately $200,000 will be used to pay half of a customer’s April usage. The bill, which will be issued on May 1, will show a 50% credit and the amount due line will reflect the actual payment to the rate payer. Money for the grant comes from the County Economic Development Income Tax fund.

"These are trying times for everybody as we go through this pandemic and it's critical everybody does their part to help," the commissioners said. "Providing this relief takes the pressure off people now and gives residential customers of the Regional Water and Sewer District some breathing room.”