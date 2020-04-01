The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, April 01, 2020 11:10 am

    Coroner: Driver in January crash died from natural causes

    The Journal Gazette

    An 80-year-old Fort Wayne woman involved in a two-car crash in New Haven on Jan. 26 had a heart attack and died from natural causes, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

    Joyce E. Eckelbarger was driving in the 1600 block of Minnich Road about 9:30 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a pickup truck, New Haven police have said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner's office had said it was investigating whether a medical event occurred before the crash.

    The pickup truck's driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police have said.

     

