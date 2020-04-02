Indiana superintendent: All K-12 schools on remote learning for rest of school year

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials on Thursday formally closed down K12 schools for the rest of the school year.

Schools had been shuttered until May 1 but Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick extended the closure in an afternoon briefing.

“To our students - hang in there. You are doing an amazing job,” she said.

McCormick acknowledged the hardship on students and families but said it is safer to move to remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Seniors will be able to graduate if they have done all of the following:

Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.

Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.

Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.

“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We'll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students' health.”