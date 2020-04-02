New Haven police investigating death of man in house fire

The New Haven Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found dead at the scene of a house fire this morning.

At 9:56 a.m., the New Haven Adams Township Fire Department and New Haven police responded to a smoke alarm in the 9500 block of Pawnee Way. Emergency personnel arrived to find visible flames inside the residence on the second floor.

As firefighters extinguished the fire, a man was located on the second floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner's Office and the Allen County Fire Arson Specialized Team are also assisting with the investigation.

