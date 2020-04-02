Allen reports 5 new COVID-19 cases; total now 51

Five more Allen County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 51 cases, the Allen County Department of Health said Thursday.

The department said updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of its COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Because of the continued increase in the number of positive cases, the department said, it would not be able to provide specific information about each individual case. It said basic demographic information would be provided and updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county department said.