Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total now at 78

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirteen more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state’s virus death toll to 78 while its confirmed cases surged past 3,000, state health officials said Thursday.

Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 474, to 3,039 following corrections to the previous day’s total, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The department has said that the additional deaths it reports each day occurred over multiple days. Those deaths are reported once there is a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 in each case.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 192 of the state’s 474 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday. Indianapolis and the seven counties surrounding it account for 45% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and 62% of its confirmed cases. Marion County alone has had 24 COVID-19 deaths, or 31% of Indiana's total, and 1,304 confirmed cases that account for 43% of the state's total.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The following was released on Thursday, April 2, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 474 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 3,039 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

Seventy-eight Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 16,285 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 192. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Decatur (10), Clark (11), Floyd (13), Hamilton (21), Hendricks (24) and Lake (28). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.