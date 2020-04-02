Data: Almost half local unemployment claims involve manufacturing sector

Nearly 47% of the recent first-time unemployment insurance claims from the Fort Wayne area - 12,754 - involve the manufacturing sector, according to data provided this morning.

The new data show 27,224 area workers had first-time claims in the past two weeks – those ending March 21 and 28.

The Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana Works provided the tally, based on numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Claims from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties are included.

The state records the data based on where people live, not the county where they work.

All but Allen and Huntington counties had more than half of their initial claims come from manufacturing in the week ending March 28, the Community Research Institute and Northeast Indiana Works said.

LaGrange County had 80.1% of its first-time claims last week in manufacturing while Noble County had 77.9%.

The Fort Wayne area numbers also show 15.5%, or 4,231 claimants, were from accommodation and food services.

Nearly 2,240 claimants, or 8.2%, were from health care and social services.

"Hospitals are still running full tilt," a news release said, "but this category also captures dentists' offices, doctors' offices, childcare centers, youth centers, and other healthcare providers like physical therapists, chiropractors and optometrists."

Comparing the data for the two weeks, the first week was dominated by accommodation/food services workers at 2,407 and then 1,824 last week. Last week had 11,655 manufacturing claimants compared to 1,099 the week before.

The claims represent the industry, the kind of work the employer does, not occupation, or the kind of work the employee does.

“While the closures of restaurants, retail and hotels and the associated job losses have gotten the public's attention, the share of manufacturing unemployment claims is alarming since this is the key industry in northeast Indiana as measured by both number of employees and total wages,” said Rachel Blakeman, Community Research Institute director at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

As layoffs occur regionally, nationally and globally, there is a trickle-down effect in manufacturing "that reverberates all along the supply chains,” Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works, said in a statement.

“We experienced this in manufacturing during the recession that began in 2007-2008, but the speed with which layoffs have happened this time is stunning. It's unclear if last week's unemployment filings in manufacturing is a peak, but we certainly expect there to be more.”

