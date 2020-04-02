Verbatim: Allen County department pauses health care facility inspections

The following was released on Thursday, April 2, 2020:

Effective Immediately:

Until further notice, due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic the Allen County Building Department inspection team will not be entering into any health care facilities to do inspections. Contractors/permit holders can coordinate their inspection requests with inspectors via email about accepting photo verification of work to be inspected.

Also for any other inspection requests that would possibly put our inspectors in a compromised situation, we are asking contractors/permit holders to clear the area to be inspected of workers and personnel. Again please utilize photo verification of work whenever possible. We are in no way trying to create hardship for any contractors/permit holders during this unprecedented time, however, the safety and well-being of all individuals is our biggest priority.

Please go to our website http://www.allencounty.us/building-department for contact information and other updates.

John E. Caywood