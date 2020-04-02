The Journal Gazette
 
    Early morning shooting leaves 3 hurt

    The Journal Gazette

    Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting early today near the East State Boulevard and Hobson Drive intersection in Fort Wayne.

    Emergency dispatchers said police responded to the incident about 1:17 a.m. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

    No further information was provided.

