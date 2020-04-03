Friday, April 03, 2020 2:41 pm
Holcomb extends Indiana stay-at-home order by 2 weeks
Public health emergency extended to May 3; state receives federal disaster declaration
The Journal Gazette
Gov. Eric Holcomb said today he was extending Indiana's stay-at-home order by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A separate public health emergency was extended 30 days, to May 3, the governor said at a news conference.
