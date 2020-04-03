Volunteers, supplies dwindling at Franciscan Center

The Franciscan Center, which provides help to Fort Wayne residents struggling to meet basic needs, is having difficulty maintaining supplies and its volunteer staffing because of COVID-19.

Tony Ley, executive director, said today supplies of items including bread and toilet paper are dwindling -- and can't be replenished because the usual donors, stores, don't have them to donate.

And, based on what staff members are seeing, demand for items may "explode" shortly, he said.

"We expect in the coming weeks, as families that normally never would have considered our Food Pantry and Medicine Cabinet...run out of options, our services may become their primary source of survival in the coming months,” Ley said.

rsalter@jg.net