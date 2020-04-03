New Haven BMV to offer commercial license services by appointment

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said today six BMV branches, including New Haven, will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, but only to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits, new Commercial Driver’s Licenses and some related transactions.

The decision was made based on the critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to help in the start of Indiana's agricultural season, the BMV said in a statement.

An appointment is required to visit a branch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, visit the BMV website at www.in.gov/bmv. For questions, call the BMV Contact Center from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 888-692-6841.