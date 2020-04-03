Verbatim: PBS Fort Wayne sets coronavirus community forum tonight

PBS Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

(Fort Wayne) - The conversation and call-ins will continue on PBS Fort Wayne, Friday, April 3 with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan and Dr. Jay Fawver, host of Matters Of The Mind, plus other local medical and community leaders during this one-hour call in program.

Guests scheduled to appear on this live broadcast, beginning at 7:00pm on channel 39.1 are:

Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County Health Commissioner

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview Health

Katie Hougham, Vice President, Population Health & Advanced Care Planning, Aging & In-Home Services

Tammy Toscos and Jessica Pater (Parkview Health - Community Needs Study)

Dr. Jay Fawver (psychiatrist - mental health expert, host of Matters of the Mind on PBS Fort Wayne)

Dr. Trent Towne (Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice (infectious disease), Manchester University)

Matthew Purkey (CEO, United Way of Allen County)

The show will again feature a phone bank comprised of health care professionals to assist viewers with questions they may have when they call in (1-866-969-2721) during the live broadcast. This program will repeat, as recorded on PBS Fort Wayne Explore/channel 39.4 Saturday, April 4 at 6:30pm and again on Explore/39.4 on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00pm.

Prior editions of CORONAVIRUS: A Live Community Forum can be viewed online for free at https://www.pbs.org/show/coronavirus-live-community-forum/