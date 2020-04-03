Friday, April 03, 2020 12:43 pm
Verbatim: PBS Fort Wayne sets coronavirus community forum tonight
The Journal Gazette
PBS Fort Wayne issued this news release today:
(Fort Wayne) - The conversation and call-ins will continue on PBS Fort Wayne, Friday, April 3 with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan and Dr. Jay Fawver, host of Matters Of The Mind, plus other local medical and community leaders during this one-hour call in program.
Guests scheduled to appear on this live broadcast, beginning at 7:00pm on channel 39.1 are:
- Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County Health Commissioner
- Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview Health
- Katie Hougham, Vice President, Population Health & Advanced Care Planning, Aging & In-Home Services
- Tammy Toscos and Jessica Pater (Parkview Health - Community Needs Study)
- Dr. Jay Fawver (psychiatrist - mental health expert, host of Matters of the Mind on PBS Fort Wayne)
- Dr. Trent Towne (Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice (infectious disease), Manchester University)
- Matthew Purkey (CEO, United Way of Allen County)
The show will again feature a phone bank comprised of health care professionals to assist viewers with questions they may have when they call in (1-866-969-2721) during the live broadcast. This program will repeat, as recorded on PBS Fort Wayne Explore/channel 39.4 Saturday, April 4 at 6:30pm and again on Explore/39.4 on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00pm.
Prior editions of CORONAVIRUS: A Live Community Forum can be viewed online for free at https://www.pbs.org/show/coronavirus-live-community-forum/
