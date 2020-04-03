Allen County jury trials canceled through April

Jury trials in Allen County are canceled through at least the end of the month because of concerns about COVID-19.

The cancellations affect trials in Allen Superior and Circuit courts for criminal and civil cases. It's a further disruption of judicial business, as trials had been canceled through April 9.

Local courts have been operating with fewer workers, and judges have scaled back public business to ensure fewer people are in courtrooms as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases continues to climb.

State officials have reported more than 3,400 cases, and 102 people have died from the virus in Indiana. There are 58 COVID-19 cases among Allen County residents, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and two patients have died.

mleblanc@jg.net