Friday, April 03, 2020 10:44 am
Evard, Rothman parts to be limited during April
The Journal Gazette
Evard Road between Stonybrook and Ramblewood drives and Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Sunderland Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions from Monday through April 30 to allow crews to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
