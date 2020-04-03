Friday, April 03, 2020 10:32 am
Old Trail Road section to close for week
The Journal Gazette
Old Trail Road will be closed to through traffic between Waynewood Drive and Lower Huntington Road from Monday through April 13 for street repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour will use Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter