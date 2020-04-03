Verbatim: Sherwin-Williams donates masks, gloves

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office issued the following news release today:

Attorney General Curtis Hill' announced today that Sherwin-Williams is donating thousands of masks and gloves to Indiana as the state continues to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The paint and coating manufacturing company is donating 1,500 gloves and 5,000 N95 masks, which are protective devices designed to achieve a very close facial fit and effectively filter airborne particles. The products, which Sherwin-Williams sells in its retail stores, have been delivered to Stout Field in Indianapolis.

The Indiana National Guard and other state agencies will distribute the products to hospitals across the state, which are bracing for a shortage of supplies as more cases of coronavirus are confirmed daily. Medical supplies like masks and gloves are considered essential personal protective equipment (PPE's) for health care professionals.

“We are grateful for Sherwin-Williams' generous donations, which will assist our health care workers as they continue to courageously fight the coronavirus pandemic,” Attorney General Hill said. “We encourage other entities who are able to donate these valuable resources to do so. Impactful contributions like this bolster our state's ability to limit the spread of this virus and treat those who are infected.”

Sherwin-Williams this week contacted Attorney General Hill asking how it could help Hoosiers by donating supplies. Attorney General Hill then directed his staff to coordinate with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and the donated supplies were delivered to Stout Field.

“Sherwin-Williams salutes the heroic efforts of the first responders who are always there for us, especially now,” said Mary Garceau, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Sherwin-Williams. “We're pleased to donate protective masks and gloves to Hoosier health care workers at this critical time, and we're proud of our employees, who every day make it possible for Sherwin-Williams to continue supporting communities across the country.”

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.in.gov/coronavirus/. You may also call the department 24/7 at 1-877-826-0011.