Saturday, April 04, 2020 12:53 pm
DeKalb County confirms 4th COVID-19 case
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County today reported a fourth case of the novel coronavirus.
The infected individual is a 27-year-old described as an "otherwise healthy" person who is self-isolating at home, according to the county health department.
Officials urge residents to continue to practice social distancing and comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
