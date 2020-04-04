The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, April 04, 2020 12:53 pm

    DeKalb County confirms 4th COVID-19 case

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County today reported a fourth case of the novel coronavirus.

    The infected individual is a 27-year-old described as an "otherwise healthy" person who is self-isolating at home, according to the county health department.

    Officials urge residents to continue to practice social distancing and comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

