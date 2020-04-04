Seven escape apartment fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced two people to escape from an apartment roof early today.

Crews arrived to 1734 Richardson St. at 3:09 a.m. and found flames engulfing an outside stairway at the two-story building, officials said.

Seven adults made it out safely, but firefighters had to help two of the people and a dog escape from a porch roof.

The blaze also reached into a home next door and traveled into the attic area of the apartment, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in an hour.