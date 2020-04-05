Previous Next
Sunday, April 05, 2020 12:07 pm
Gov. Holcomb renews Indiana's public health disaster emergency order
The Journal Gazette
Gov. Eric Holcomb renewed the executive order declaring a public health disaster emergency for the state in light of the COVID-19 outbreak Sunday. The declaration expired today but has been extended to May 5.
The virus is still a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Indiana, despite steps the state has taken, the declaration said, and further efforts are needed to reduce and control the virus.
