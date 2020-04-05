Indiana Department of Health: 11 more deaths from COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health said today that 11 more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19. An additional 464 Hoosiers have been diagnosed.

A total of 4,411 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, the department said, through testing. The total number of tests conducted were 22,652 on Sunday, an increase of 19,800 from Saturday, with Marion County having the most new cases at 191.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were:

Hamilton with 34 new cases;

Hendricks with 14 new cases;

Johnson with 14 new cases;

Lake with 21 new cases;

Madison with 14 new cases;

St. Joseph with 13 new cases.

A total of 127 Indiana residents have died from the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

For more information and updates, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov.