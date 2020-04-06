2 more Allen County residents die from novel coronavirus

Another two Allen County residents have died from the novel coronavirus and 11 more have tested positive, bringing the county's totals to 87 cases and six deaths, the county health department said Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said in a statement.

The department said it would not be able to provide specific information about each individual because of the continued increase in the number of positive cases. However, basic demographic information is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week, it said.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the statement said.