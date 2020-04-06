The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 06, 2020

    Indiana 1 section to close for culvert replacements

    The Journal Gazette

    Culvert replacements are scheduled next week for Indiana 1 in DeKalb County between Indiana 8 and County Road 32, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    The closure will allow maintenance crews to complete the replacement of multiple culvert pipes, the transportation department said in a statement. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

    A detour uses Indiana 8 West to Interstate 69 North to U.S. 6 to Interstate 69 South to Indiana 8 East.

     

