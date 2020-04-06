Gas prices continue downward slide

The national gas price average is on a downward slide as COVID-19 related stay-at-home orders continue, reaching its lowest point since 1993.

The national gas price average today is $1.92, nine cents a gallon lower than last Monday, 48 cents less than a month ago and 81 cents less than a year ago, AAA Auto Club Group said.

Fort Wayne gas prices are $1.53 a gallon today, 12 cents lower than last Monday, 61 cents less than a month ago and $1.27 less than a year ago.

Statewide Indiana gas prices have fallen by $1.17 a gallon in the last year, one of the largest year-over-year savings in the region, the group said.