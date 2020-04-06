Indiana attorney general warns of COVID-19 phishing scams

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers of new phishing emails by scammers.

One of the emails is made to look like it's from Amazon, and asks for personal financial information. Hill said he believes the scammers are trying to capitalize on more people using Amazon to do their shopping.

The second email is a message to church members that appears to come from a pastor. The email contains malware that infects the computers of the recipients who click on the prompts within the email.

Hill believes the scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, a statement from Hill’s office said today.

Hill also provided ways to avoid phishing scams during the pandemic:

Inspect email addresses in your inbox

Be cautious of any emails or texts in subject lines that contains information on coronavirus;

Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails or attachments;

Go to legitimate government websites to get up-to-date information about the pandemic;

Don’t give out any personal or financial information by email or text message;

Verify any charities before donating money;

Read guidelines offered by the Federal Trade Commission on avoiding phishing scams.

Anyone who thinks he or she may have encountered a scam can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by going online and clicking “File a Complaint.” For more information, call 800-382-5516.