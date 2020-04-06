Monday, April 06, 2020 1:52 pm
Whitley County reports 1st COVID-19 death
The Journal Gazette
The Whitley County Health Department today reported the first death of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The man was in his late 50s, with no known previous health concerns, said Scott Wagner, the county health department director, in a statement.
Whitley County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.
