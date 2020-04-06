The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, April 06, 2020 1:52 pm

    Whitley County reports 1st COVID-19 death

    The Journal Gazette

    The Whitley County Health Department today reported the first death of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

    The man was in his late 50s, with no known previous health concerns, said Scott Wagner, the county health department director, in a statement.

    Whitley County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article