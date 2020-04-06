Suspect arrested at Weisser Park Avenue home

A 38-year-old man was arrested this morning on an outstanding warrant at a Weisser Park Avenue home, Fort Wayne police said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and was taken to the Allen County Jail, police said in a statement.

Police said they were called to 4200 Weisser Park Ave. just before 7 a.m. on a report of an armed man with mental health issues involved in a domestic situation.

Occupants of the home were able to leave, police said, but the man would neither answer calls from police nor leave the home.

Emergency services, negotiators and drone units were deployed, police said. After multiple calls went unanswered, they said, distraction devices were used and the man shortly afterward surrendered without incident.