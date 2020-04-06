Showers, storms to spread over area tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

Localized rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, the weather service said. It said there is a marginal risk of severe weather with isolated large hail.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Tuesday, but the greater chance of thunderstorms is expected for Tuesday evening into the early overnight hours Wednesday, the weather service said. It said there is a slight risk of severe storms during this time, with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail.