Berne will have several closures in observance of Good Friday:

Trash for Thursday and Friday will be picked up Thursday;

No stick and limb route;

Compost site will be closed, and will reopen on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All restrooms, picnic tables and benches, playground equipment and grills at Lehman Park are closed to the public until further notice, the community said in a statement.