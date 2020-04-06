Monday, April 06, 2020 10:55 am
Closures in observance of Good Friday
The Journal Gazette
Berne will have several closures in observance of Good Friday:
- Trash for Thursday and Friday will be picked up Thursday;
- No stick and limb route;
- Compost site will be closed, and will reopen on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All restrooms, picnic tables and benches, playground equipment and grills at Lehman Park are closed to the public until further notice, the community said in a statement.
