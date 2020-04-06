The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, April 06, 2020 10:55 am

    Closures in observance of Good Friday

    The Journal Gazette

    Berne will have several closures in observance of Good Friday:

    • Trash for Thursday and Friday will be picked up Thursday;
    • No stick and limb route;
    • Compost site will be closed, and will reopen on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    All restrooms, picnic tables and benches, playground equipment and grills at Lehman Park are closed to the public until further notice, the community said in a statement.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article